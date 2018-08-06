Accumulate Emami; target of Rs 561: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Emami

Key brands like Navratna (+19%), Balms (+39%), Kesh King (+10%), Male grooming (+8%) reported satisfactory performance, Health supplements (+28%) revamped post disappointing performance in Q4FY18. However, BoroPlus (-15%) disappointed during the quarter. The dependence on wholesale channels has reduced significantly from 55% to 40% during the quarter.

Outlook

Going ahead, we remain optimistic about overall improvement in macros and rural demand, on the back of better monsoon and favorable base. However, mounting competition and increasing RM prices would key challenges. Downgrade to Reduce with TP of ` 561 (33x FY20 CEPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.