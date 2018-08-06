App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:20 PM IST

Accumulate Emami; target of Rs 561: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 561 in its research report dated August 02, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Emami


Key brands like Navratna (+19%), Balms (+39%), Kesh King (+10%), Male grooming (+8%) reported satisfactory performance, Health supplements (+28%) revamped post disappointing performance in Q4FY18. However, BoroPlus (-15%) disappointed during the quarter. The dependence on wholesale channels has reduced significantly from 55% to 40% during the quarter.


Outlook


Going ahead, we remain optimistic about overall improvement in macros and rural demand, on the back of better monsoon and favorable base. However, mounting competition and increasing RM prices would key challenges. Downgrade to Reduce with TP of ` 561 (33x FY20 CEPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Emami #Recommendations

