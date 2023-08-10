Accumulate Emami; target of Rs 517: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Emami

Emami has given cautiously optimistic outlook which factors in softening raw material inflation, expected pickup in rural demand and increased ad spends behind core brands. 1Q saw volume growth of 3% as summer portfolio reported 5% decline in sales due to unseasonal rains across India. HMN remains positive on OTC Healthcare, Male grooming with double digit sales growth expectations while Kesh King, Boroplus and Navratna will report 6- 8% CAGR. E-com & MT continue to grow well ahead of company & have potential to grow 15-20% with target salience to ~25% of domestic sales. Emami is investing for growth with 1) new launches in existing categories like Boroplus, Zandu, Kesh King and new product launches in D2C 2) investment in new D2C new age businesses & Modern Trade 3) increase in direct town coverage to 60k (from 52k) by FY24 and 4) increasing ad-spend to gain market share.

Outlook

We estimate 18.8% PAT CAGR over FY23-25 and value the stock at 25x Mar25 EPS assigning a value of Rs517 (unchanged). Retain Accumulate.

