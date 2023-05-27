English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Emami; target of Rs 517: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 517 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 27, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
    accumulate

    accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Emami

    We increase our EPS estimates for FY24/FY25 by 3.4%/6.5% which factors in impact of easing raw material inflation, pickup in rural demand across categories (ex of summer portfolio) and increased ad spends behind core brands. 4Q results saw volume growth of 2% while summer portfolio was impacted due to unseasonal rains across India. Key categories like Pain Management and Health Care are expected to grow (after 2 years of COVID numbers in base) in FY24. Input cost pressures have come off, which gives promise for demand in upcoming quarters. Emami is investing for the future with 1) new launches in existing categories like Boroplus, Zandu and new product launches in D2C 2) investment in D2C businesses and Modern Trade 3) increase in direct town coverage to 60k (from 52k) by FY24 and 4) increasing ad-spend to gain market share.


    Outlook

    We estimate 19.4% PAT CAGR over FY23-25. We value the stock at 25x Mar25 EPS and assign a value of Rs517/share (Rs485 earlier). Retain Accumulate.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Emami - 25 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Emami #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 27, 2023 04:56 pm