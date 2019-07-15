Accumulate Emami; target of Rs 382: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Emami

We cut Emami's EPS estimate by 8.8% and 11% for FY20 and FY21 due to 1) muted demand environment in rural India (~50% of sales) 2) adverse impact of seasonality 3) structural growth issues in F&H and Boroplus and 4) margin pressures due to high Mentha prices. Although Navratna is on track and Kesh King has recovered post corrective action, F&H and Boroplus are unlikely to recover in the near term. We also note that new launches except 7 oils in 1 have failed to make any dent.

We estimate 11% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 28xFY21 EPS arriving at a target price of Rs382. (Earlier Rs475 at 31xFY21 EPS). Retain Accumulate.

