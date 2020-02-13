App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Emami; target of Rs 361: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 361 in its research report dated February 06, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Emami


Emami's outlook remain muted given 1) tepid consumer demand 2) structural issues in Male grooming and Pancharishta 3) untimely inventory push for non-winter products. A lot depends upon the timely onset of summer and trade inventory buildup for Navratna in 4Q. We remain cautious on Emami on 1) low growth in key categories like premium hair oil, male skin creams and Pancharishtha 2) slowdown in rural demand given high dependence (54-55%) and 3) limited success in categories beyond traditional strongholds. Benign input costs are likely to support margins in medium term and will enable 12.3% Adj.


Outlook


PAT CAGR over FY19-22. and value the stock at 23xFY22 EPS to arrive at a price target of Rs361 (Rs359 at 25xSept21EPS earlier). Retain Accumulate. Reduction in promoter pledge and revival in growth holds key to re-rating of the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Buy #Emami #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.