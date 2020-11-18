PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:57 PM IST

Accumulate Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2598: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 2598 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eicher Motors


EIM consol results exceeded our estimates as Revenue/EBITDA/PAT were higher by 4%/22%/10%. This was led by, 1) better margins at RE at 22% (PLe 18.7%, -260bp YoY) and VECV at 6.9% (PLe 5%, +150bp YoY). We expect ~50bp contraction in margins in 2H as higher RM cost will be partially diluted by operating leverage and cost control initiatives. Structurally we remain positive on key factors such as 1) RE’s under penetration in key motorcycling states (market share of 300CC segment and 3) favorable product cycle after a gap of ~8 years in 350cc segment. We raise FY21/22/23 consol EPS by 3-6% as we upgrade volumes by 2-3% and healthy operating performance at VECV.


Outlook


Maintain Accumulate with revised SoTP price target of Rs2,598 (v/s Rs2,290) as we value stock at S/A business at 25x (in line with 10 year LPA, unchanged) and VECV at CV upcycle multiple at 10x EV/EBITDA (v/s 9x) roll forwarded to FY23 consol EPS (v/s Sep-22).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #Eicher Motors #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

