Accumulate Eicher Motors; target of Rs 22,869: Prabhudas Lilladher

We downgrade EIM to Accumulate as we think recent valuation catch-up at 27x/23x FY22/23 EPS factors in near to med term positive. Structurally we remain positive on key factors such as 1) RE’s under penetration in key motorcycling states (market share of <4% v/s national average of 6%) and 2) RE’s monopoly for upgrade options in >300CC segment. In 1QFY21 EIM’s consolidated performance were in-line with breakeven margins at 0.5%. This we believe is a reasonable performance in challenging conditions with high fixed cost structure. We cut FY21 consol EPS by 3.5% to factor in for weak VECV margins and maintain FY22/23 earnings.

We downgrade the stock to Accumulate with revised price target of Rs22,869 (v/s Rs20,852) as we value stock at 25x in line with 10 year LPA v/s 24x earlier) rolled forward to Sep-22 consol EPS.

