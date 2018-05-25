App
May 25, 2018 04:26 PM IST

Accumulate Dr Reddys Laboratories; target of Rs 2103: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Dr Reddys Laboratories with a target price of Rs 2103 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Dr Reddys Laboratories


Dr Reddy’s Labs reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 35,349 mn which degrew 7.12% Q-o-Q but marginally grew by 1.04% Y-o-Y. Improved revenues emerging markets and improvement in PSAI segment led to stable revenues in the quarter. US revenues is continues to see the pressure of price erosion. The US revenues of the company has seen degrowth of 9% Q-o-Q due to pricing pressure along with unfavourable US dollar conversion. EBITDA stood at INR 5636 mn and has witnessed sharp decline in margin which stood at 15.9% in Q4 FY18 as against 20.7% in Q3 FY18. The higher material cost and R&D led to decline in EBITDA margins. R&D cost has seen rise in the quarter which was at INR 4350 mn which is 12.4% of sales VS INR 4630 (12.3% to total sales) PAT for Q3FY18 was INR 3029 mn with margins of 8.3%vs 12.6% in Q3FY18 which has declined sequentially by 423 bps Q-o-Q. Lower revenues and EBITDA led to decline in PAT margins.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1,976 the stock is trading at EPS of INR 104 in FY19E and P/E of 19 in FY20E and we project P/E of 32 in FY20E. We  recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with a target price of INR 2,103 indicating 6.5% upside from CMP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

