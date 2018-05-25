Accumulate Dr Reddys Laboratories; target of Rs 2103: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Dr Reddys Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s Labs reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 35,349 mn which degrew 7.12% Q-o-Q but marginally grew by 1.04% Y-o-Y. Improved revenues emerging markets and improvement in PSAI segment led to stable revenues in the quarter. US revenues is continues to see the pressure of price erosion. The US revenues of the company has seen degrowth of 9% Q-o-Q due to pricing pressure along with unfavourable US dollar conversion. EBITDA stood at INR 5636 mn and has witnessed sharp decline in margin which stood at 15.9% in Q4 FY18 as against 20.7% in Q3 FY18. The higher material cost and R&D led to decline in EBITDA margins. R&D cost has seen rise in the quarter which was at INR 4350 mn which is 12.4% of sales VS INR 4630 (12.3% to total sales) PAT for Q3FY18 was INR 3029 mn with margins of 8.3%vs 12.6% in Q3FY18 which has declined sequentially by 423 bps Q-o-Q. Lower revenues and EBITDA led to decline in PAT margins.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 1,976 the stock is trading at EPS of INR 104 in FY19E and P/E of 19 in FY20E and we project P/E of 32 in FY20E. We recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with a target price of INR 2,103 indicating 6.5% upside from CMP.

