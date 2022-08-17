English
    Accumulate Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 4140: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 4140 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Divi's Laboratories


    Divi’s Laboratories (DIVI) registered healthy revenue growth however profitability was impacted due to higher COGS and overheads along with change in product mix. We believe efforts on backward integration, debottlenecking and utility upgradation will continue to yield better margins. Divi’s remains preferred play on Indian CRAMS and API given its strong execution track record. However, in near term growth is likely to remain muted given high base.



    Outlook


    At CMP, stock is trading at 33x P/E on FY24E. Our FY23 and FY24E stands marginally reduced by 3%. We recommend our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs 4,140/share (Rs4,300 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 05:39 pm
