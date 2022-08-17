Accumulate Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 4140: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Divi’s Laboratories (DIVI) registered healthy revenue growth however profitability was impacted due to higher COGS and overheads along with change in product mix. We believe efforts on backward integration, debottlenecking and utility upgradation will continue to yield better margins. Divi’s remains preferred play on Indian CRAMS and API given its strong execution track record. However, in near term growth is likely to remain muted given high base.

Outlook

At CMP, stock is trading at 33x P/E on FY24E. Our FY23 and FY24E stands marginally reduced by 3%. We recommend our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs 4,140/share (Rs4,300 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

