Accumulate Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 3515: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Divi’s reported robust 2Q driven by volume growth across the product portfolio as current quarter does not reflect any significant COVID related sales. Debottlenecking of units, backward integration, efficient technologies implementation and favourable raw materials costs led to gross margin expansion at 67%. Management indicated that the 1H growth is sustainable and is driven by high visibility on order-book. Ongoing capex program of Rs18bn to be completed in 2H. Per the management, it has received increasing number of queries and projects from US and EU on certain high value projects in CS. Hence, apart from the existing capex programs, Divis has undertaken a new capex of Rs4bn for meeting new business opportunities in the Custom Synthesis projects, to be completed on fast track. Also, informed capex in Kakinada site to start by Q4FY21E. Per the management, growth can be led by custom synthesis over the next few years.

Outlook

We forecast 24% EPS CAGR over FY20-23E driven by strong execution across segments, an improving margin profile in CS and Nutraceuticals (we factor 570 bps improvement over FY20-23) from 33.8% in FY20 to 39.5% in FY23E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.