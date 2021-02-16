Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 569: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL reported results broadly in line with estimates. DBL posted 3.6%/ -3.1%/ -9.7% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs24.7 bn/ Rs4.1 bn/ Rs1.1 bn in Q3FY21. We maintain our revenue and EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E factoring 9MFY21 results. However, we factor lower depreciation thus accordingly upgrade APAT estimates by 17.4% for FY21E. We broadly maintain our FY22E/ FY23E estimates. We factor higher debt of Rs36.1 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20 and expect it to reduce to Rs32.7 bn/ Rs31.5 bn in FY22E/ FY23E. We expect DBL’s revenue/ Adj. APT to grow at CAGR of 6.6%/ 9.4% over FY20-23E.

Outlook

Though DBL has received robust order inflows in YTDFY21 and order book at a healthy position, the stock has increased ~50% since our result update dated 6 Nov’20 thus leaving limited room for upside. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs569 (10x FY23E EPS + 1x FY22E PB for equity investment in HAM).

