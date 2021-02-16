MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 569: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Dilip Buildcon with a target price of Rs 569 in its research report dated February 13, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL reported results broadly in line with estimates. DBL posted 3.6%/ -3.1%/ -9.7% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs24.7 bn/ Rs4.1 bn/ Rs1.1 bn in Q3FY21. We maintain our revenue and EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E factoring 9MFY21 results. However, we factor lower depreciation thus accordingly upgrade APAT estimates by 17.4% for FY21E. We broadly maintain our FY22E/ FY23E estimates. We factor higher debt of Rs36.1 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20 and expect it to reduce to Rs32.7 bn/ Rs31.5 bn in FY22E/ FY23E. We expect DBL’s revenue/ Adj. APT to grow at CAGR of 6.6%/ 9.4% over FY20-23E.



Outlook


Though DBL has received robust order inflows in YTDFY21 and order book at a healthy position, the stock has increased ~50% since our result update dated 6 Nov’20 thus leaving limited room for upside. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs569 (10x FY23E EPS + 1x FY22E PB for equity investment in HAM).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:20 pm

