172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-dilip-buildcon-target-of-rs-410-dolat-capital-market-6088671.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 410: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Dilip Buildcon with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL reported revenue and PAT above estimates and EBITDA margins in line with estimates. DBL posted 6.4%/ -4.8%/ -18.1% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs19.3 bn/ Rs3.1 bn/ Rs473 mn in Q2FY21. We increase our revenue estimates by 3.1%/ 3.1% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results. We maintain EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 10.6%/ 5.0% for FY21E/ FY22E. We introduce FY23E estimates. We factor higher debt of Rs34 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20 and expect it to reduce to Rs30.6 bn/ Rs30 bn in FY22E/ FY23E. We expect DBL's revenue/ Adj. APT to grow at CAGR of 5.5%/ 7.5% over FY20-23E.



Outlook


Though DBL has received robust order inflows in YTDFY21 and order book at a healthy position, growth in bottomline is still two quarters away. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs410 (8x Sep'22E EPS + 1x Sep'22E PB for equity investment in HAM).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dilip Buildcon #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.