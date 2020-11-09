Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 410: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL reported revenue and PAT above estimates and EBITDA margins in line with estimates. DBL posted 6.4%/ -4.8%/ -18.1% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs19.3 bn/ Rs3.1 bn/ Rs473 mn in Q2FY21. We increase our revenue estimates by 3.1%/ 3.1% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results. We maintain EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 10.6%/ 5.0% for FY21E/ FY22E. We introduce FY23E estimates. We factor higher debt of Rs34 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20 and expect it to reduce to Rs30.6 bn/ Rs30 bn in FY22E/ FY23E. We expect DBL's revenue/ Adj. APT to grow at CAGR of 5.5%/ 7.5% over FY20-23E.

Outlook

Though DBL has received robust order inflows in YTDFY21 and order book at a healthy position, growth in bottomline is still two quarters away. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs410 (8x Sep'22E EPS + 1x Sep'22E PB for equity investment in HAM).

