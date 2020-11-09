Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 410: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Dilip Buildcon with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dilip Buildcon
DBL reported revenue and PAT above estimates and EBITDA margins in line with estimates. DBL posted 6.4%/ -4.8%/ -18.1% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs19.3 bn/ Rs3.1 bn/ Rs473 mn in Q2FY21. We increase our revenue estimates by 3.1%/ 3.1% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results. We maintain EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 10.6%/ 5.0% for FY21E/ FY22E. We introduce FY23E estimates. We factor higher debt of Rs34 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20 and expect it to reduce to Rs30.6 bn/ Rs30 bn in FY22E/ FY23E. We expect DBL's revenue/ Adj. APT to grow at CAGR of 5.5%/ 7.5% over FY20-23E.
Outlook
Though DBL has received robust order inflows in YTDFY21 and order book at a healthy position, growth in bottomline is still two quarters away. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs410 (8x Sep'22E EPS + 1x Sep'22E PB for equity investment in HAM).
