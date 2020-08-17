Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 403: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dilip Buildcon with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon
DBL reported results above estimates on all fronts. DBL posted 17.5%/ 28.2%/ 73.1% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs18.9 bn/ Rs3.0 bn/ Rs337 mn in Q1FY21. We increase our revenue estimates by 20.6%/ 9.8% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring Q1FY21 results and execution from inflows won in Q1FY21. We maintain EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 119.5%/ 26.1% for FY21E/ FY22E. We factor higher debt of Rs34 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20. We expect DBL’s revenue/ Adj. APT to de-grow at CAGR of 2.5%/ -6.3% over FY20-22E.
Outlook
The stock has increased ~27% since our Q4FY20 result update on 30 May’20, the current price leaves limited upside. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs403 (10x FY22E EPS + 1x FY22E PB for equity investment in HAM).
