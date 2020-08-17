Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 403: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL reported results above estimates on all fronts. DBL posted 17.5%/ 28.2%/ 73.1% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs18.9 bn/ Rs3.0 bn/ Rs337 mn in Q1FY21. We increase our revenue estimates by 20.6%/ 9.8% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring Q1FY21 results and execution from inflows won in Q1FY21. We maintain EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 119.5%/ 26.1% for FY21E/ FY22E. We factor higher debt of Rs34 bn in FY21E vs. Rs32.6 bn in FY20. We expect DBL’s revenue/ Adj. APT to de-grow at CAGR of 2.5%/ -6.3% over FY20-22E.

Outlook

The stock has increased ~27% since our Q4FY20 result update on 30 May’20, the current price leaves limited upside. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with an upward revised SOTP of Rs403 (10x FY22E EPS + 1x FY22E PB for equity investment in HAM).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.