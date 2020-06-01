App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 275: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dilip Buildcon with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon


We drastically reduce our revenue estimates by 24.8%/ 17.9% for FY21E/ FY22E on account of loss of revenue led by lockdown due to covid-19. We decrease EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E by 50/ 20 bps to 16.0%/ 16.5%. Accordingly, we lower our APAT estimates by 72.2%/ 41.9% for FY21E/ FY22E. The sharp reduction in APAT is due to sizable depreciation (average Rs4.5 bn) and finance cost (average Rs5.7 bn) despite factoring Rs4 bn/ Rs506 mn debt reduction in FY21E/ FY22E. We expect DBL’s revenue/ Adj. APT to de-grow at CAGR of 2.1%/ 16.5% over FY20-22E. The management has refrained from giving any guidance until any clarity emerges. Though the stock has corrected/ increased ~34%/ 17% since our Q3FY20/ Covid report on 10th Feb’20/ 24th Mar’20, we believe the fixed cost model (owning equipment + relatively higher debt) of DBL will be severely impacted due to loss of revenue.



Outlook


We reduce to Accumulate with a downward revised SOTP of Rs275 (7x FY22E EPS + 1x FY22E PB for equity investment in HAM).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

