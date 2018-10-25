Accumulate DCB Bank; target of Rs 175: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank Ltd. reported moderate set of numbers this quarter. Net Interest Income came in at Rs. 282 cr for Q2FY19 as against Rs. 248 cr. in Q2FY18 registering a growth of 14%. Profit for the quarter sharply grew by 25% at Rs. 73 cr. vs Rs. 59 cr. YoY and 6% QoQ.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at 1.6(x) to its FY20E ABV and arrived at a fair value of Rs 175 per share. This is an upside of 12%. We have an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock.

