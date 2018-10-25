App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate DCB Bank; target of Rs 175: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank Ltd. reported moderate set of numbers this quarter. Net Interest Income came in at Rs. 282 cr for Q2FY19 as against Rs. 248 cr. in Q2FY18 registering a growth of 14%. Profit for the quarter sharply grew by 25% at Rs. 73 cr. vs Rs. 59 cr. YoY and 6% QoQ.


Outlook


We have valued the stock at 1.6(x) to its FY20E ABV and arrived at a fair value of Rs 175 per share. This is an upside of 12%. We have an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #DCB Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.