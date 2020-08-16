172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-dalmia-bharat-target-of-rs-865-geojit-5709161.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 865: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Dalmia Bharat


Q1FY21 revenue de-grew by 22%YoY mainly due to sharp decline in volumes (-20%ToY) impacted by Covid-19. EBITDA declined by only 7.8%YoY due to sharp improvement in EBITDA margin (31% Vs 26.3%) aided by reduction in costs. EBITDA/Ton improved to record high of Rs.1,678 Vs Rs.1,464. The capacity expansion of ~7.8MT in East is on track with slight delay due to lockdown restrictions. ~4.4MT would be completed in FY21 and balance in FY22. Acquisition of Murli Industries (3MT-Maharashtra) would be completed by Q3FY21 and ramp up is expected in another 12 months. Demand outlook remains uncertain in the short-term but to recover strongly in FY22. We value DBL at 8x FY22E EV/EBITDA.



Outlook


We revise upwards our Target to Rs.865 (earlier Rs.640) considering strong growth in earnings but revised to Accumulate (from Buy) due to recent increase in stock price.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Accumulate #Dalmia Bharat #Geojit #Recommendations

