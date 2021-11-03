MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 647: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 647 in its research report dated November 02, 2021.

November 03, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


We upgrade Dabur from Hold to Accumulate following strong market share gains in core categories, sustained increase in direct rural reach, lesser impact of input cost inflation due to niche products and sustained innovation pipeline. Although rural demand is a bit soft, we expect it to be temporary given good monsoons and increased rural job opportunities in Infra and housing. Management maintains double digit revenue growth for FY22 and believe Dabur is well placed to gain share across key segments despite increasing competition. We believe entry into large and high growth segments like Odomos Liquid Vaporizers, Vatika Face wash and Aloe Vera Gel can accelerate growth. We believe Dabur Vita (Malted food drink) marks entry into large but highly competitive category where their earlier launch (Chawyan Junior) had flopped in 2007-08.



Outlook


Dabur India trades at 40.8xFY24 EPS with 15.2% PAT CAGR and 50% dividend payout offering scope for steady returns over long term. Upgrade to Accumulate with TP of Rs647 (unchanged).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Dabur India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Nov 3, 2021 11:43 am

