English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 615: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 615 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 28, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


    We change our EPS estimates by -3.5%/-0.1%/0.1% factoring in adverse RM inflation in FY23 & impact of Badshah Masala acquisition. Dabur had flattish volume growth in 2Q (3-year CAGR 8.7%) with market share gains across 95% of portfolio. We expect sequential gross margin improvement from 3Q23 given lower inflation & calibrated price hikes. Rural continues to remain impacted by higher product prices and has lagged Urban markets after 5 quarters. Normal monsoons, good harvest & increase in MSP will drive demand in rural in near/medium term. Long term outlook remains intact given 1) Innovation led growth strategy with focus on 8 core brands 2) Increasing share in Foods & Beverages & Hair care category 3) LUP Innovations allowing DABUR to leverage its distribution 4) Strong rural distribution coverage of 100k+ villages in 1HFY23 5) Entry into Rs250bn branded spices category with Badshah Masala acquisition and 6) 4-5% incremental sales/year from e-com innovations. Dabur trades at 38.0x Sept24 EPS with 14.9% EPS CAGR over FY22-25, 23% ROE and 50% dividend payout.



    Outlook


    Retain accumulate with 12 month DCF based target price of Rs 615 (Rs 604 earlier).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dabur India - 28-10-2022 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Dabur India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.