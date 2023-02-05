English
    Budget 2023

    Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 609: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 609 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 05, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India

    Dabur’s 3Q results showed 3% decline in volumes while profits were in-line led by 24% lower adspends. We remain optimistic on Dabur given 1) visibility of green shoots in rural India 2) peaked out input costs 3) market share gains in key categories 4) expected ramp up in fruit based drinks and Badshah Masala in coming periods. We believe Dabur is a formidable play on growth revival in rural India given ~45% contribution to overall sales. We believe sustained innovation and launches in core segments like Healthcare, F&B, Oral Care has the potential to accelerate growth in coming quarters.


    Outlook

    We estimate 18.9% EPS CAGR over FY23-25 and arrive at DCF based target price of Rs609 (41xFY25E EPS). Dabur trades at 38.7x Dec24 EPS with 22.4% ROE and 50% dividend payout. Retain accumulate.