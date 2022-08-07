English
    Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 603: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 603 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


    Dabur has shown ~5% volume growth on high base led by market share gains in fruit drinks, foods & beverages and hair oil. We expect gross margin pressure to sustain in 2Q23 given input cost inflation mainly in petroleum products however with softening of RM prices & roll over impact of price hikes expect recovery to set in from 2H23. Normal monsoons, good harvest & increase in MSP will drive demand in rural in near/medium term. Long term outlook remains intact given 1) Innovation led growth strategy with focus on 8 core brands 2) Increasing share in foods & beverages & Hair care category 3) LUP Innovations allowing DABUR to leverage its distribution 4) Strong rural distribution coverage of 100k villages by FY23. 5) 4-5% incremental sales every year from ecommerce innovations.



    Outlook


    Dabur remains a formidable play on recovery in rural demand in coming quarters. Dabur trades at 42.7x FY24 EPS with 14.1% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 and 23% ROE and 50% dividend payout. Retain accumulate with 12 month DCF based target price of Rs 603 (No change).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dabur India - 050822 - prabhu

    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
