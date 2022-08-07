Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 603: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India
Dabur has shown ~5% volume growth on high base led by market share gains in fruit drinks, foods & beverages and hair oil. We expect gross margin pressure to sustain in 2Q23 given input cost inflation mainly in petroleum products however with softening of RM prices & roll over impact of price hikes expect recovery to set in from 2H23. Normal monsoons, good harvest & increase in MSP will drive demand in rural in near/medium term. Long term outlook remains intact given 1) Innovation led growth strategy with focus on 8 core brands 2) Increasing share in foods & beverages & Hair care category 3) LUP Innovations allowing DABUR to leverage its distribution 4) Strong rural distribution coverage of 100k villages by FY23. 5) 4-5% incremental sales every year from ecommerce innovations.
Outlook
Dabur remains a formidable play on recovery in rural demand in coming quarters. Dabur trades at 42.7x FY24 EPS with 14.1% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 and 23% ROE and 50% dividend payout. Retain accumulate with 12 month DCF based target price of Rs 603 (No change).
