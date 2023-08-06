Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India

We cut our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 0.4%/2.2% for FY24/25 due to 1) higher trade/customer promotions 2) higher ad spends and 3) higher capex/ lower treasury income. Dabur’s 1Q results were encouraging with rural market growth of 8% coupled with 6-8% volume growth in Healthcare/HPC/Foods categories. Demand/volume trends are expected to improve in subsequent quarters with lower rural-urban growth gap, moderating inflation and higher rural incomes (Agri/MNREGA employment). We remain constructive on Dabur given 1) green shoots in rural India 2) market share gains in key categories and 3) expected ramp up in fruit based drinks & Badshah Masala. The company is also a formidable play on growth revival in rural India, given 45- 50% contribution to overall sales. Sustained innovation and launches in core segments like Healthcare, F&B, Oral Care will help sustain double digit growth rates in India market while revival in GCC will enable double digit sales growth in IBD.



Outlook

We estimate 15.4% EPS CAGR over FY23-25 and arrive at DCF based target price of Rs600 (45.6xJun25 EPS). Dabur trades at 42.2x Jun25 EPS with 21.2% ROE and 50% dividend payout. Retain ‘Accumulate’.

Dabur India - 03 -08 - 2023 - prabhu