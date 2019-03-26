Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 491: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 491 in its research report dated March 25, 2019.
Arihant Capital's research report on Dabur India
Dabur India Ltd. (Dabur) is the fourth largest FMCG Company of the country presently catering to health care, personal care & food segment. The company is expected to report 10.9% CAGR growth in revenue over FY18-21E while PAT will witness a CAGR of 12.5% over the same period.
Outlook
We are positive on the future prospects of Dabur and initiate coverage with an “Accumulate” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 491, which gives an upside potential of 16.9%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.