Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 491: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Dabur India

Dabur India Ltd. (Dabur) is the fourth largest FMCG Company of the country presently catering to health care, personal care & food segment. The company is expected to report 10.9% CAGR growth in revenue over FY18-21E while PAT will witness a CAGR of 12.5% over the same period.

Outlook

We are positive on the future prospects of Dabur and initiate coverage with an “Accumulate” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 491, which gives an upside potential of 16.9%.

