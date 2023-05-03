English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Cyient; target of Rs 1360: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 1360 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
    accumulate

    accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Cyient

    Cyient Ltd., formerly known as Infotech Enterprises, is one of the leading players in the IT-enabled services space, providing services to the Engineering Research and Development segment. In Q4FY23, consolidated revenue grew by 48.3% YoY due to sturdy growth in the services segment. The revenue from consolidated services grew by 47.3% YoY, driven by Transportation and Sustainability verticals. EBIT margin lowered by 21bps to 14.2% due to amortisation costs of acquisitions, but was partially offset by favourable revenue mix and price hikes, and PAT improved by 5.8% YoY at Rs.163.2cr. The company's deal wins remain strong, and its full-year order intake of $720.5 million enhances revenue visibility for FY24. Healthy growth prospects across verticals, strong deal wins, promising FY24 revenue guidance growth could bolster company’s future performance. The margin is expected to improve in FY24E on automation and cost-control measures.

    Outlook

    However, given the concern over global uncertainties and fear of recession, we downgrade our rating to "Accumulate" with a target price of Rs. 1,360 based on 18x FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cyient - 02 -05 - 2023 - geo

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Cyient #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2023 09:15 am