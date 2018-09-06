App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Cummins India; target of Rs 785: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated September 05, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Cummins India


Cummins India stock has appreciated since our previous update (post Q1FY19 results). We believe that at current price of Rs 740, company's stock is trading reasonable valuation (at PER 22.6x FY20E earnings) offering limited upside to our target price of Rs 785. In our earnings model, we build 1/ bottoming out of Powergen business and showing modest recovery and 2/ continued momentum in industrial and distribution business driven by infrastructure sector. Exports could potentially surprise, given the bounce back in crude oil prices leading to the recovery in Middle East & Africa market and Europe.


Outlook


We maintain our FY19/FY20 earnings estimates and value Cummins India at PER 24x FY20 earnings. In view of limited upside to our unchanged target price of Rs 785, we move recommendation to 'ACCUMULATE' from 'BUY' earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.