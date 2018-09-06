Accumulate Cummins India; target of Rs 785: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Cummins India

Cummins India stock has appreciated since our previous update (post Q1FY19 results). We believe that at current price of Rs 740, company's stock is trading reasonable valuation (at PER 22.6x FY20E earnings) offering limited upside to our target price of Rs 785. In our earnings model, we build 1/ bottoming out of Powergen business and showing modest recovery and 2/ continued momentum in industrial and distribution business driven by infrastructure sector. Exports could potentially surprise, given the bounce back in crude oil prices leading to the recovery in Middle East & Africa market and Europe.

Outlook

We maintain our FY19/FY20 earnings estimates and value Cummins India at PER 24x FY20 earnings. In view of limited upside to our unchanged target price of Rs 785, we move recommendation to 'ACCUMULATE' from 'BUY' earlier.

