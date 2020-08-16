Accumulate Cummins India; target of Rs 472: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India

Cummins India (KKC) reported a decent performance for 1Q amidst the pandemic with cost control measures and higher other income boosting profitability. Execution was weak on account of severe impact of Covid-19 pandemic as factory sites were in containment zone. Domestic/exports revenues decline 64%/61% YoY for the quarter. Within the domestic market, management expects the current scenario to continue for few more quarters and remains positive on medium to long term outlook on domestic sales, especially from the infrastructure sector. Few sectors such data centers, healthcare, rentals, railways are expected to drive growth in short run. On Export markets, China and US particularly North America has witnessed a sharp recovery while other markets are likely revive from 2H onwards as demand environment improves. We believe that KKC would significantly impact in 1HFY21E due to severe impact of pandemic and consequential impact on the economy. We remain cautious on account of a) deepening slowdown in the export markets, b) demand recovery to pick-up gradually and c) Working Capital Stress with higher inventory levels.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 22.9x/20.4x FY21E/22E. Given the recent run up in the stock price (post our last update), we are downgrading the stock to ACCUMULATE from BUY with a TP of Rs472, valuing at 22x FY22E EPS of Rs21.4.

