Accumulate Cummins India; target of Rs 1296: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India

Cummins India (KKC) reported robust revenue growth of 42.4% YoY to Rs16.9bn, while gross margins were impacted (down 332 bps YoY) due to change in revenue mix (higher contribution of LHP in exports business) and commodity inflation. Though better absorption of fixed cost aided EBITDA margins (flat YoY at 12.7%). However, with commodity price softening, price hikes and better revenue mix, margins are expected to improve going forward. Demand is witnessing double digit growth from end users. Exports market likely to continue its strong traction in key geographies like Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, from segment such as infrastructure, data center, telecom etc. Domestic powergen and industrial segment outlook continues to remain strong from sector such as infrastructure, residential reality, pharma, biotech, mining, defense and railways. Though demand from end markets continue to remain healthy, supply chain disruptions may likely impact performance of the company in near term. We believe strong demand outlook from end user industry, reviving margin profile, implementation of CPCB-IV, strong momentum in exports market and new technology driven product launches to benefit company in long run. Consequently, we revise upwards our EPS estimate by 2.9%/6% for FY23/24.

Outlook

At CMP stock is trading at 39.6x/34.4x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs1,296 (Rs1,087 earlier) valuing it at PE of 36x FY24E.

