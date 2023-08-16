Accumulate CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1615: Geojit

Accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) is one of the leading Microfinance NBFCs in India with a high focus on Group lending and Retail finance, with the majority of its operations in South India. Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) grew at a strong 39.7% YoY to Rs.21,814cr on the back of 122.3% YoY disbursement growth. Management aims to touch a GLP of Rs.50,000cr in the next 4 to 5 years by leveraging its solid foundation and leadership position in the microfinance industry. Advances are expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% during FY23-25, backed by strong customer addition. The cost is expected to increase further as the company works towards increasing long term borrowings. Management has guided for NIM at 12.0% to 12.2% for FY24.

Outlook

We believe that the growth momentum will continue in the coming quarters and the company will be able to register premium return ratios. Hence, we upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised upward target price of Rs.1,615 based on 3.3x FY25E Adj. BVPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CreditAccess Grameen - 16 -08 - 2023 - geo