MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Coromandel International target of Rs 981: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Coromandel International with a target price of Rs 981 in its research report dated July 05, 2021.

Broker Research
July 05, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coromandel International


We increase CRIN’s topline/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 9%/17%/19% for FY22 and 9%/15%/17% for FY23 to factor in benefits arising from increase in NB subsidy for Phosphates by >200% to Rs 45.3/kg. we believe, this substantially reduces the impact of rising raw material prices and risk of reduction in volumes due to potential sharp price hikes (~30-50%). Higher subsidy payout and lower MRP coupled with strong underlying demand momentum is likely to aid 5% volume growth in NPK and provide operating leverage benefits. Balance sheet has improved with little debt and minimal working capital (@ 20 days in FY21). We expect sustained re-rating given 1) GoI move in increasing subsidy in inflationary RM scenario 2) robust FCF generation (Rs65.8bn pretax over FY21-23), 3) net cash balance sheet (INR 7.2 bn), 3) comfortable outstanding subsidy position (lowest ever @ 18 days) and 4) strong parentage of Murugappa group. Accumulate.



Outlook



We assign ACCUMULATE rating (from Under Review) on CRIN with TP of Rs 981 based on 18x FY23E EPS of Rs 54.5 (Previously 15x).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Coromandel International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 5, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.