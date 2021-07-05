Accumulate Coromandel International target of Rs 981: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coromandel International

We increase CRIN’s topline/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 9%/17%/19% for FY22 and 9%/15%/17% for FY23 to factor in benefits arising from increase in NB subsidy for Phosphates by >200% to Rs 45.3/kg. we believe, this substantially reduces the impact of rising raw material prices and risk of reduction in volumes due to potential sharp price hikes (~30-50%). Higher subsidy payout and lower MRP coupled with strong underlying demand momentum is likely to aid 5% volume growth in NPK and provide operating leverage benefits. Balance sheet has improved with little debt and minimal working capital (@ 20 days in FY21). We expect sustained re-rating given 1) GoI move in increasing subsidy in inflationary RM scenario 2) robust FCF generation (Rs65.8bn pretax over FY21-23), 3) net cash balance sheet (INR 7.2 bn), 3) comfortable outstanding subsidy position (lowest ever @ 18 days) and 4) strong parentage of Murugappa group. Accumulate.

Outlook



We assign ACCUMULATE rating (from Under Review) on CRIN with TP of Rs 981 based on 18x FY23E EPS of Rs 54.5 (Previously 15x).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More