    Accumulate Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1701: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1701 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive


    CLGT reported tepid numbers with ~3% decline in volumes on poor demand, more so in rural India. CLGT continues to suffer on account of poor volumes, input cost inflation and high competitive intensity in core segments of oral care. Premium segments are doing well even as innovations like electric tooth brushes and face care launches are doing well. CLGT is focusing on accelerating growth led by 1) Ramping up innovations (Colgate Gum Expert, Colgate Visible White 2) 2) Increasing promotion intensity 3) Entry into premium face cleansing category (foams, scrubs and masques under Palmolive brand). We estimate 7.8% Sales and 7.7% PAT CAGR over FY22-24. Although CLGT’s growth is unexciting, favorable financial parameters (34x FY24PE, 2.6% Dividend yield, 90%+ payout and 80% ROCE) limit downside.


    Outlook


    We value CLGT at 37xFY24 EPS and assign a Target of Rs 1701 (earlier Rs 1708 on 37xFY24 EPS). Retain Accumulate.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:11 pm
