Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1200: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate Palmolive

The Q1FY19 revenues came below our expectation. Albeit, on the favorable base of 5% dip in volume, the company posted mere 4% volume growth. This was not encouraging considering the other company like HUL is growing faster compared to Colgate in the oral care category. We attribute this lower growth to the high competitive intensity and delayed corrective action to enter in natural category. Yet, improvement in margin during the quarter was a savior.

Outlook

The Q1FY19 results indicate that the volume growth acceleration and rural growth for Colgate is not recovered yet and the company would take some more time to regain its lost market share. We have revised our FY19E & FY20E earnings to ` 28.8 & ` 30.0 respectively to factor in the Q1 performance. Maintain Accumulate with TP of ` 1,200 (40x FY20E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Accumulate #Colgate-Palmolive #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

