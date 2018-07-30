Accumulate Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1200: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate Palmolive

The Q1FY19 revenues came below our expectation. Albeit, on the favorable base of 5% dip in volume, the company posted mere 4% volume growth. This was not encouraging considering the other company like HUL is growing faster compared to Colgate in the oral care category. We attribute this lower growth to the high competitive intensity and delayed corrective action to enter in natural category. Yet, improvement in margin during the quarter was a savior.

Outlook

The Q1FY19 results indicate that the volume growth acceleration and rural growth for Colgate is not recovered yet and the company would take some more time to regain its lost market share. We have revised our FY19E & FY20E earnings to ` 28.8 & ` 30.0 respectively to factor in the Q1 performance. Maintain Accumulate with TP of ` 1,200 (40x FY20E).

