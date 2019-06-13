Accumulate Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1329: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)

The Q4FY19 results were in line with our expectation. On a base of 4%, the company was able to post a 5% volume growth. We view this as a strong performance, considering the slowdown in most consumer categories and intense competition in the oral care category. We attribute the improvement in volume performance to the recent launch of Swarna Vedshakti and corrective action in the natural portfolio. We believe that its volume growth should recover on a favorable base. Also, the impact of the rise in distribution reach of Swarna Vedshakti will help raise market share in the natural category. We maintain our FY20E and FY21E earnings at `30.7 and `33.2, respectively, as our hypothesis of improvement in volume growth is holding true.

Outlook

We value the stock at 40x FY21 EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,329. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.