MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Coforge; target of Rs 6068: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 6068 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

Broker Research
October 26, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Coforge


Constant Currency Revenue growth +35.7% YoY/6.6% QoQ to (Mn USD) 212.8 against our estimate 210 (Mn USD). FY22 revenue growth outlook raised to at least 22% in CC terms against 19% earlier. Coforge has reported consolidated revenue of INR 15,694 Mn, +36% YoY/7.4% QoQ in Q2FY22 against our estimate of INR 16036 Mn. Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR 2747 Mn, up by 38.3% YoY/29.9% QoQ against our estimate of INR 2661 Mn. On the margins front, EBITDA margin expanded by 29 bps YoY/ 304bps QoQ to 17.5% against our estimate of 16.6% driven by higher offshore revenues and improved utilization. Consolidated PAT stood at INR 1467 Mn, up by 21.5% YoY/18.7% QoQ against our estimate of INR 1698 Mn. Order intake during the quarter was $285 million, on the back of three large deals secured during the quarter out of which two were greater than $ 50 Mn TCV each. New client addition remained strong 11 compared to similar addition in Q1FY22. Utilisation was up 150 bps QoQ to 78.5%, with attrition increasing by 270 bps QoQ to 15.3%. Interim dividend of 13 per share for FY22.



Outlook


We value Coforge at P/E of 35x to its FY24E EPS INR 173.4, which yields a target price of INR 6,068 per share. We maintain an Accumulate rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Coforge #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.