you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Coal India; target of Rs 235: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reported Q2FY20 EBITDA above our estimates by 9% on the back of better than expected FSA realisations. Though the performance on volumes remained disappointing, company succeeded to offset the impact partially by enhancing FSA realisations through improvement in grades and higher realisations on auction of linkages in non-power segment. Admittedly, volume growth would hold the key as the performance stands unjustified in light of two major rail lines (loading incremental 20mtpa or 3.5% growth over FY19 base) commissioned in Odisha and Jharkhand during later part of FY19. Contractor related issues, lack of last mile connectivity at recently commissioned railway lines and depletion of reserves at logistically better-connected old mines would limit COAL’s volume growth in the range of 4-5% (against earlier 6-7%) for FY21e/FY22e.


Outlook


However, the current valuations with dividend yield at 7%+ prices in the concerns associated with sub-optimal volumes and stake sale. Hence, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs235.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

