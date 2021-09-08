Accumulate Coal India target of Rs 164: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India

COAL India (COAL) delivered marked improvement on three counts in August. Resilient volumes despite lean month, continuous reduction in dues from State power generators and strong E-auction revenues were the highlight of month. There are concerns that COAL would be under pressure to divert high margin E-auction volumes to power utilities under linkage/Fuel supply agreement (FSA) due to increased power demand and low inventory at power plants. We see no risk to its E-auction volumes as 1) power demand would start receding in October, 2) seasonal increase in COAL’s volume movement and 3) major chunk of auction volumes are already dedicated for power utilities.



Outlook

In light of better operational performance and strong outlook on E-auction realisations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs 164 based on EV/EBITDA of 3x FY23e.

