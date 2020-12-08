Accumulate City Union Bank; target of Rs 200: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank (CUBK) is known for its consistently higher return ratios, contained asset quality and stable leadership. Sticking to their relationship based low ticket collateralized lending, avoiding the temptation of consortium lending/ wholesale borrowing, and growing in their region of expertise (TN and south) has held the bank in good stead over the years. However, more recent years have seen softer recovery trends, resulting in gradual rise in NPA ratio, even though RoA impact was limited as NIM benefitted from increased efficiency (higher CD ratio) around the same time. With the recent catch-up in valuations across banks, more so in quality names, the stock is trading at 2.2x Sep-22E ABV, close to its 5-year average valuations, limiting any significant upside unless we see more convincing trends in economic recovery.

Outlook

We thus initiate with an ACCUMULATE rating with TP of Rs 200, implying a Sep-22E P/ABV of 2.5x.

