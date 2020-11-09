172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-city-union-bank-target-of-rs-175-geojit-6088581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate City Union Bank; target of Rs 175: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Geojit's research report on City Union Bank


City Union Bank Ltd (CUB), the oldest private sector bank in India, is a mid-sized commercial bank headquartered in Tamil Nadu, having a network of 700 branches and 1,780 ATMs spread across the country and a loan book size of Rs.35,437cr. Total Business grew by 4% YoY with advances growing at 6% supported by strong growth in ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) and Gold Loan. Net Interest Income grew by 15% YoY with NIM improving by 21bps YoY and 14bps QoQ. Improvement in collection is seen across all sectors during the quarter with only 9% of total advances not making a single payment during moratorium period. GNPA/NNPA stands at 3.44%/1.81% against 3.90%/2.11% during Q1FY21 on account of lower recognition. We expect slippage of 3.8% in FY21 and 2.6% in FY22.



Outlook


We recommend Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 175 based on 2.4x Adj BVPS of FY22E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

