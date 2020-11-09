Accumulate City Union Bank; target of Rs 175: Geojit

Geojit's research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank Ltd (CUB), the oldest private sector bank in India, is a mid-sized commercial bank headquartered in Tamil Nadu, having a network of 700 branches and 1,780 ATMs spread across the country and a loan book size of Rs.35,437cr. Total Business grew by 4% YoY with advances growing at 6% supported by strong growth in ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) and Gold Loan. Net Interest Income grew by 15% YoY with NIM improving by 21bps YoY and 14bps QoQ. Improvement in collection is seen across all sectors during the quarter with only 9% of total advances not making a single payment during moratorium period. GNPA/NNPA stands at 3.44%/1.81% against 3.90%/2.11% during Q1FY21 on account of lower recognition. We expect slippage of 3.8% in FY21 and 2.6% in FY22.

Outlook

We recommend Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 175 based on 2.4x Adj BVPS of FY22E.

