Accumulate Cipla; target of Rs 607: KR Choksey

Net Sales stood at INR 34,958 Mn which was up by 0.25% y-o-y but was down 8.83% q-o-q. The topline was impacted due to lower sales from the domestic business as well as from the US business. However, the same was offset by strong sales growth from the South Africa’s and emerging markets. EBIDTA stood at INR 5,568 Mn which grew by 9.9% y-o-y but saw a degrowth of 32% q-o-q. Increase in COGS led to decline in EBITDA margins for the quarter. The EBITDA margins were at 15.06% which has increased by 92 bps Y-o-Y but has decreased by 586 bps y-o-y. The company has reported net profit of INR 2,007 Mn against profit of INR 4,034 Mn in Q3FY18.PAT Margin for the quarter stood at 5.43% down by 488 bps q-o-q and increase of 715 bps y-o-y. The increase in interest expense with lower other income led to decline in margins. The company made an additional provision of INR 775 mn towards legal services. Excluding this one-off impact the PAT margins stood at 6.6% for the quarter.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 532 the stock is trading at PE of 27.3x at FY19 with EPS of INR 19.8 We recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and value the stock at 25x with FY20E EPS of 24 and arrive at a target price of INR 607 indicating 12.6% upside from CMP.

