Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Cipla; target of Rs 585: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Cipla

Revenue reported were lower than estimated with flat performance YoY. All segments except India, US and South Africa have seen decline during the quarter. US grew 4% YoY. gPulmicort and gDacogen have not fully contributed during the quarter. Management explained that the number could have been higher by USD 5-7 mn owing to the supply disruption.

Outlook

We have reduced FY19E and FY20E EPS by ~15% each and maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised TP of ` 585. At the CMP of ` 533 the stock trades at 24x FY19E EPS of ` 22 and 19x FY20E EPS of ` 28.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #Accumulate #Cipla #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

