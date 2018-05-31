Accumulate Cipla; target of Rs 585: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Cipla

Revenue reported were lower than estimated with flat performance YoY. All segments except India, US and South Africa have seen decline during the quarter. US grew 4% YoY. gPulmicort and gDacogen have not fully contributed during the quarter. Management explained that the number could have been higher by USD 5-7 mn owing to the supply disruption.

Outlook

We have reduced FY19E and FY20E EPS by ~15% each and maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised TP of ` 585. At the CMP of ` 533 the stock trades at 24x FY19E EPS of ` 22 and 19x FY20E EPS of ` 28.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.