Accumulate Cipla; target of Rs 1020: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Cipla

Cipla reported strong growth (relative to Q4FY21 and Q4FY20) in revenue in Q4FY22 at 14.0% YoY (-4.0% QoQ) to INR 52.60 bn (vs. estimate of INR 50.55 bn). Adj. Gross Profit Margins (GPMs) improved by 256 bps YoY (+211 bps QoQ) to 63.0% in Q4FY22. This can be attributed to superior products mix at Cipla, comprising of branded prescription and complex generics. Adj. EBITDA grew 21.8 YoY (-21.2% QoQ) to INR 9.70 bn (vs. estimate of INR 10.11 bn) while adj EBITDA margins improved by 115 bps YoY (-403 bps QoQ) to 18.4% in Q4FY22 due to strong revenue growth and likely improved products mix. Net profit margin (NPM) improved by 318 bps YoY (-114 bps QoQ) to 12.2% and adjusted net profits grew at 54.7% YoY (-12.2% QoQ) to INR 6.40 bn.

Outlook

We expect its revenue and net income to grow at 9.5% and 20.2% CAGR, respectively, over FY22-FY24E. Cipla’s shares are currently trading at a forward P/E of 22.1x/19.4x on FY23E/FY24E earnings. Using DCF method and applying the same P/E multiple of 20.6x (earlier 20.6x) on FY24E EPS of INR 48.4, we arrive at an amalgamated higher target price (TP) of INR 1,020 per share (earlier INR 998); an upside potential of 9% from its CMP of INR 938. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Cipla.

