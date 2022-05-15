English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Cipla; target of Rs 1020: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Cipla


    Cipla reported strong growth (relative to Q4FY21 and Q4FY20) in revenue in Q4FY22 at 14.0% YoY (-4.0% QoQ) to INR 52.60 bn (vs. estimate of INR 50.55 bn). Adj. Gross Profit Margins (GPMs) improved by 256 bps YoY (+211 bps QoQ) to 63.0% in Q4FY22. This can be attributed to superior products mix at Cipla, comprising of branded prescription and complex generics. Adj. EBITDA grew 21.8 YoY (-21.2% QoQ) to INR 9.70 bn (vs. estimate of INR 10.11 bn) while adj EBITDA margins improved by 115 bps YoY (-403 bps QoQ) to 18.4% in Q4FY22 due to strong revenue growth and likely improved products mix. Net profit margin (NPM) improved by 318 bps YoY (-114 bps QoQ) to 12.2% and adjusted net profits grew at 54.7% YoY (-12.2% QoQ) to INR 6.40 bn.



    Outlook


    We expect its revenue and net income to grow at 9.5% and 20.2% CAGR, respectively, over FY22-FY24E. Cipla’s shares are currently trading at a forward P/E of 22.1x/19.4x on FY23E/FY24E earnings. Using DCF method and applying the same P/E multiple of 20.6x (earlier 20.6x) on FY24E EPS of INR 48.4, we arrive at an amalgamated higher target price (TP) of INR 1,020 per share (earlier INR 998); an upside potential of 9% from its CMP of INR 938. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Cipla.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Cipla #KR Choksey #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.