App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance; target of Rs 1360: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance with a target price of Rs 1360 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance


In our visit note dated 24th Dec 2018, we were confident of a strong performance, even in the crisis. It reported an even better performance. Disbursements grew 13% YoY with vehicles growing 11% YoY, and LAP 18% YoY. A 34% YoY growth in vehicles and a 14% growth in LAP aided a 32% YoY growth in AUM. The negative carry on upfront lines drawn (` 5000 mn) let NIMs down, but we are not perturbed. We have factored a 20% growth in AUM, dragged by weaker demand sentiment in its largest contributing CV business, despite its strong market position.


Outlook


We have also factored a marginal decline in NIMs in FY21 as competitive intensity erode pricing premium in used-vehicles. Maintain Accumulate at a lower multiple.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.