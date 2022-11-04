 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 820: KR Choksey

Nov 04, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

KR Choksey recommended Accumulate rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

KR Choksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

NII for Q2FY23 stood at INR 14,888 Mn, a growth of 17.3% YoY (+0.5% QoQ). The operating profits were at INR 10,363 Mn against INR 8,750 Mn in Q2FY22, an increase of 18.4% YoY led by strong growth in the Net Interest Income (NII). Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q2FY23 was at INR 5,634 Mn against to INR 6,065 Mn in Q2FY22, reporting a decline of 7.1% YoY. Assets under management as of September 30, 2022, stood at INR 918,410 Mn as compared to INR 7,57,630 Mn as of September 30, 2021, a growth of 22.4% YoY/ 5.9% QoQ. GNPA and NNPA as of September 30, 2022, stood at 5.84% and 3.99% vs 6.31% and 4.35% as of June 30, 2022, respectively. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as on September 30, 2022, was at 18.4%.

Outlook

We have factored CAGR of 19.9% in loans and 20.6% in profits over FY22-24E owing to strong business momentum with gradual improvement in credit costs with normalized macro situation. We expect RoAs to reach 2.7% in FY24E. We assign a P/B multiple of 4.7x to the FY24E adj. BVPS of INR 174.2 to arrive at a target price of INR 820/share (unchanged), implying an upside of 8.3% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating on the shares of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. as ‘‘ACCUMULATE’.

