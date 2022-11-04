Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 820: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

NII for Q2FY23 stood at INR 14,888 Mn, a growth of 17.3% YoY (+0.5% QoQ). The operating profits were at INR 10,363 Mn against INR 8,750 Mn in Q2FY22, an increase of 18.4% YoY led by strong growth in the Net Interest Income (NII). Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q2FY23 was at INR 5,634 Mn against to INR 6,065 Mn in Q2FY22, reporting a decline of 7.1% YoY. Assets under management as of September 30, 2022, stood at INR 918,410 Mn as compared to INR 7,57,630 Mn as of September 30, 2021, a growth of 22.4% YoY/ 5.9% QoQ. GNPA and NNPA as of September 30, 2022, stood at 5.84% and 3.99% vs 6.31% and 4.35% as of June 30, 2022, respectively. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as on September 30, 2022, was at 18.4%.

Outlook

We have factored CAGR of 19.9% in loans and 20.6% in profits over FY22-24E owing to strong business momentum with gradual improvement in credit costs with normalized macro situation. We expect RoAs to reach 2.7% in FY24E. We assign a P/B multiple of 4.7x to the FY24E adj. BVPS of INR 174.2 to arrive at a target price of INR 820/share (unchanged), implying an upside of 8.3% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating on the shares of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. as ‘‘ACCUMULATE’.

