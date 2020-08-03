Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 223 KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

CIFC’s Net Interest Income (NII) increased 13.8% YoY to INR 940 Cr. in Q1FY21 (up 3.3% QoQ) while PPOP grew 7.5% YoY/up 3.8% QoQ to INR 637 Cr, led by increase in asset under management. Provisions stood at INR 56 Cr. in Q1FY21 versus INR 557 Cr. in Q4FY20 (down ~90% QoQ) and INR 110 Cr. in Q1FY20 (down ~49% YoY). Net Profit increased 37% YoY to INR 431 Cr. in Q1FY21, while net profit in Q4FY20 was INR 43 Cr. due to COVID-19 related one-time provisioning. Aggregate disbursements declined 58% YoY to INR 3,589 Cr. in Q1FY21. However, disbursements started to pick up after lockdown relaxation post 15th May 2020. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 10.4% YoY at INR 63,501 Cr. in Q1FY21 as compared to INR 57,494 Cr. in Q1FY20. ROA for the quarter was at 3.6% as against 3.4% in Q1FY20.

Outlook

Accordingly, we have upgraded our rating to “ACCUMULATE” (previous rating “HOLD”) on the shares of CIFC.

