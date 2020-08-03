172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-cholamandalam-investment-and-finance-company-target-of-rs-223-krchoksey-5633841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 223 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


CIFC’s Net Interest Income (NII) increased 13.8% YoY to INR 940 Cr. in Q1FY21 (up 3.3% QoQ) while PPOP grew 7.5% YoY/up 3.8% QoQ to INR 637 Cr, led by increase in asset under management. Provisions stood at INR 56 Cr. in Q1FY21 versus INR 557 Cr. in Q4FY20 (down ~90% QoQ) and INR 110 Cr. in Q1FY20 (down ~49% YoY). Net Profit increased 37% YoY to INR 431 Cr. in Q1FY21, while net profit in Q4FY20 was INR 43 Cr. due to COVID-19 related one-time provisioning. Aggregate disbursements declined 58% YoY to INR 3,589 Cr. in Q1FY21. However, disbursements started to pick up after lockdown relaxation post 15th May 2020. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 10.4% YoY at INR 63,501 Cr. in Q1FY21 as compared to INR 57,494 Cr. in Q1FY20. ROA for the quarter was at 3.6% as against 3.4% in Q1FY20.


Outlook


Accordingly, we have upgraded our rating to “ACCUMULATE” (previous rating “HOLD”) on the shares of CIFC.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Accumulate #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #KRChoksey #Recommendations

