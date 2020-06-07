App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 189: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a target price of Rs 189 in its research report dated June 04, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


CIFC Q4FY20 earnings disappointed on several counts: (a)76% customers falling under morat, similar percentage expected in round 2; (b)Rs2.5bn additional provisions over & above Rs2.8bn contingency provisions in anticipation of increased LGDs for stage 3 assets (current Stage 3 at 3.8%) (c)steep 24%QoQ decline in disbursements led by 21%QoQ vehicle finance (VF) and 35%QoQ home equity (HE) decline. While liquidity sufficiency (Rs65bn cash on BS, Rs100bn sanctioned pipe-line) is expected to maintain ALM positioning over morat period, our apprehensions emerge from elongated asset quality downcycle led by meaningful morat quantum (~Rs450bn) spread across 6 months and bleak outlook on transport activity uptick post complete lockdown lift. Against this backdrop, we build weak growth cycle (4-12%), NIM compression (5-6%) and NPA jump (4-5%) over FY21-22E. To that effect our EPS estimates stand down by 60% for FY21 & 6% for FY22. While FY21 return profile takes a beating (RoE:4%/RoA:~1%), CIFC's continued focus on right product positioning and conservative strategy place the Co. on revival mode. Resultantly, FY22 RoE/RoA bounce back to 16%/2% levels respectively.



Outlook


While unique pandemic challenges are calling for weakness in structural growth levers, we downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (earlier BUY). We assign a target multiple of 1.8x PBV FY22E arriving at a price target of Rs189 (earlier Rs229).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

