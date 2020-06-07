Accumulate Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 189: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

CIFC Q4FY20 earnings disappointed on several counts: (a)76% customers falling under morat, similar percentage expected in round 2; (b)Rs2.5bn additional provisions over & above Rs2.8bn contingency provisions in anticipation of increased LGDs for stage 3 assets (current Stage 3 at 3.8%) (c)steep 24%QoQ decline in disbursements led by 21%QoQ vehicle finance (VF) and 35%QoQ home equity (HE) decline. While liquidity sufficiency (Rs65bn cash on BS, Rs100bn sanctioned pipe-line) is expected to maintain ALM positioning over morat period, our apprehensions emerge from elongated asset quality downcycle led by meaningful morat quantum (~Rs450bn) spread across 6 months and bleak outlook on transport activity uptick post complete lockdown lift. Against this backdrop, we build weak growth cycle (4-12%), NIM compression (5-6%) and NPA jump (4-5%) over FY21-22E. To that effect our EPS estimates stand down by 60% for FY21 & 6% for FY22. While FY21 return profile takes a beating (RoE:4%/RoA:~1%), CIFC's continued focus on right product positioning and conservative strategy place the Co. on revival mode. Resultantly, FY22 RoE/RoA bounce back to 16%/2% levels respectively.

Outlook

While unique pandemic challenges are calling for weakness in structural growth levers, we downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (earlier BUY). We assign a target multiple of 1.8x PBV FY22E arriving at a price target of Rs189 (earlier Rs229).







