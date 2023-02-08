Accumulate Cholamandalam Inv and Fin Co; target of Rs 865: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin Co

NII for Q3FY23 stood at INR 15,983 Mn, a growth of 17.2% YoY (+7.4% QoQ). The Pre-Provision profit was at INR 10,797 Mn against INR 9,525 Mn in Q3FY22, an increase of 13.4%. Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q3FY23 was at INR 6,843 Mn agaito INR 5,238 Mn in Q3FY22, reporting a growth of 30.6% YoY/ 21.5% QoQ. Assets under management as of December 31, 2022, stood at INR 954,680 Mn as compared to INR 727,240 Mn as of December 31, 2021, a growth of 31.3% YoY/ 8.9% QoQ. GNPA and NNPA as of December 31, 2022, stood at 5.37% and 3.69% vs 5.84% and 3.99% as of September 30, 2022, respectively. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as on December 31, 2022, was at 17.75%.

Outlook

We assign a P/ABV multiple of 4.25x to the FY25E adj. BVPS of INR 203.9 to arrive at a target price of INR 865/share (earlier INR 820), implying an upside of 10.7% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating on the shares of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. as ‘‘ACCUMULATE’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cholamandalam Investment & - 06 -02 - 2023 - kr