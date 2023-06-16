English
    Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 2260: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 2260 in its research report dated June 16, 2023.

    June 16, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT

    We attended investor meet of CEAT where the management updated on its FY26 vision and strategy. Over the next three years CEAT aims to gain market share across segments while maintaining leadership in 2Ws and gain leadership in PVs in replacement market. CEAT’s focus on key trends like EV tyres, SUV tyres and increasing digital reach should help the company in the long term. It aims to grow its international business by 2x by FY26, helped by positioning its brand in the value segment in the international market. In FY24, CEAT sees mix of replacement and exports segment to improve and OEM mix to fall. It sees volumes growth could be in the range of low to mid-single-digit in major segments with replacement demand outperforming. Exports market recovery might be slow due to slowdown in Europe in FY24. CEAT expects RM cost to remain in a range and will have to pass on benefits to customer in FY24. In the near-term, impact on export volumes, moderation in growth and higher interest costs may put pressure on profitability. Yet correction in commodity cost coupled with cost control would aid margin expansion, in our view.

    Outlook

    Maintain ‘Accumulate’ with revised TP of Rs 2,260 (Rs 1,800 earlier) at 15x Mar-25E (earlier 14x) consolidated EPS driven by EPS increase of 26%/17% in FY24/FY25, largely on recent change in RM cost.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

