Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1227: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on CEAT

CEAT volume growth was below our estimate due to slowdown in OEM as well as replacement segment The company benefitted from price hikes taken in October and November, and gross margins expanded on a sequential basis. However, the pressure on volume is evident, and the company’s announcement of reducing capital expenditure plans reinforce our view on the volume outlook. The CEAT management sounded confident of a recovery in FY20, especially in the 2W segment. The easing of raw material prices is likely to provide a tailwind to the gross margins. However, volume growth pickup will be crucial for operating leverage. We believe that the tyre industry will face challenges on volume growth across segments. CEAT with its brand equity and distribution reach in the 2W segment is likely to perform marginally better than peers, in our view.

Outlook

We rollover valuations to FY21E. Recommend Accumulate, with a target price of ` 1,227.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.