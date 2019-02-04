App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1227: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1227 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on CEAT


CEAT volume growth was below our estimate due to slowdown in OEM as well as replacement segment The company benefitted from price hikes taken in October and November, and gross margins expanded on a sequential basis. However, the pressure on volume is evident, and the company’s announcement of reducing capital expenditure plans reinforce our view on the volume outlook. The CEAT management sounded confident of a recovery in FY20, especially in the 2W segment. The easing of raw material prices is likely to provide a tailwind to the gross margins. However, volume growth pickup will be crucial for operating leverage. We believe that the tyre industry will face challenges on volume growth across segments. CEAT with its brand equity and distribution reach in the 2W segment is likely to perform marginally better than peers, in our view.


Outlook


We rollover valuations to FY21E. Recommend Accumulate, with a target price of ` 1,227.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.