Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ceat; target of Rs 1178: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ceat with a target price of Rs 1178 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ceat


CEAT's Q3FY19 reported standalone operating margin at 8.3%, down 405bps YoY / 80bps QoQ, was below our expectations of 9.3%. RM costs for the quarter were down 170bp (despite RM/ton up 2% qoq) on account of a finished goods inventory gain of Rs1.84bn. Other expenses for the quarter increased 230bp QoQ (highest ever other expenses in a quarter), owing to higher ad-spends and conversion costs of increase in inventory.


Outlook


we remain cautious on the stock and maintain Accumulate with a target price of Rs1,178, based on 15x Sep'21E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.