you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1160: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated May 08, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on CEAT


CEAT Q4 numbers were broadly in line with estimates. Consolidated revenue grew by 5.2% YoY to ` 17.6bn led by 6% increase in ASP partially offset by 1% de-growth in volume (affected by slowdown in both OEMs and replacement market). EBITDA fell 17.8% YoY to ` 1.62bn with muted margin at 9.2% (+100bps QoQ/-260bps YoY) led by negative operating leverage and higher ad spend. We believe that slowdown in replacement segment would continue in Q1 (especially in CV segment as business at ground level is pretty muted), while OEM production level would further drop with higher system inventory (across 2W, CV and PV). Margin will also to remain under pressure due to limited pricing power and competitive-intensity. Moreover, higher debt in B/S due to high capex in FY19 and FY20 may prove to be major headwind for the stock in the near to medium term.


Outlook


At peak capex cycle in FY20, we estimate peak net debt of ~` 29bn (~0.9x equity and ~3.7x EBITDA). We recommend Accumulate, with a TP of ` 1,160 (based on 15x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 9, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

